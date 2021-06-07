US Vice President Kamala Harris has urged potential migrants not to travel to the United States. She did so in Guatemala on her first international working visit. Harris hopes they won’t emigrate if living conditions improve in their country.











Harris warns migrants will be turned away at the US border. “Don’t come,” she said at a press conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. They discussed, among other things, the fight against illegal migration from Central America to the United States and the fight against corruption.

The two agree that “people don’t want to leave their homes,” Harris said. The United States wants Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to take more action against corruption so that people’s living conditions improve and fewer people move to another country. According to Harris, people should “feel like help is on the way.”

Corruption

Attempts to make life more attractive in their own country are hampered, among other things, by corruption scandals. Harris said there will be a US task force to help local prosecutors punish corrupt people in Central America. a

Harris took charge of the migrant case, which revolves around the arrival of illegal migrants from Central America at the end of March. Since President Donald Trump left, more and more migrants have come to the United States. Trump’s strict migration policy is being reformed by current President Joe Biden.

