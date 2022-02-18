Josipovic new coach at HKW’21

January Trainer News



André de Nooijer extended his contract with fourth division side Groede on Sunday. The Breskens coach has been associated with the club for eight seasons. De Nooijer is the longest-serving manager in Zealand amateur football.

Michel Maaskant has extended his current contract with the Bruse Boys for two seasons. The club’s former player has been in charge of Saturday’s Second Division since last summer.

On Saturday, third division side Nieuwdorp found a successor in Jacques Blijlevens for Perry Snoep, who will leave for Smerdiek at the end of the season. This will be his second spell at the Beveland club for Blijlevens.

Steve Kesteleyn has extended his contract with Hoofdplaat for a year. The last of the 4th class A has lost all games this season, but still wants to keep the coach on board. Kesteleyn has been the head of Hoofdplaat since summer 2020.

Carlos de Jonge will also coach Wolfaartsdijk next season, who play in the 4th division of Saturday football. De Jonge, himself a former Wolfaartsdijk player, has been active as a coach at the club since the summer of 2020. Wolfaartsdijk currently sits third in 4th Class A.

Saturday fourth division Hansweertse Boys has a new coach. Vincenzo Frangiamore from Wemeldinge is the successor to Tom Koelen. Frangiamore signed for one season.

Rini Verwest will be the coach of SPS Poortvliet from next season. The Sint Maartensdijk coach signed a one-season contract with the fourth division side on Saturday. Verwest is the successor of Peter van Poortvliet.

Fabian Wilson will start immediately as head coach of Oostburg’s fourth division. Third division defender Hoek signs a one and a half year contract. This will be Wilson’s first club as a coach. Wilson is the replacement for Glenn Geeraerts at Oostburg, who was expelled by the Oostburg board in early December. Wilson will still play at Hoek where he is currently recovering from a balance disorder which has been sidelined for a long time.

WHS Sint-Annaland has a successor for coach Leon de Witte, who will leave the club after the season. The third division side will team up with Vlissingen’s Karl Vergouwen on Saturday. WHS wants to evolve. The club currently sit second in 3rd Division B, but have the fewest loss points in this division.

Saturday third division GPC Vlissingen extended the agreement with coach Marlon Moeal. The coach is in his third season with the sixth-placed club.