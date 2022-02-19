Celebrate the NBA’s anniversary with this Powerbeats Pro

The NBA turns 75 this year. It’s a good reason for a party and it’s actually celebrated all year round. And now a great partnership with Beats has been announced, allowing you to score this special Powerbeats Pro.

The new set was announced to Beats in an email to customers. It is indicated there that it has associated with the NBA and thus pays homage to the beautiful sport with this Powerbeats Pro.

NBA 75th Anniversary Powerbeats Pro

Over the 75 years of the NBA’s existence, many wonderful players have passed through. They are honored this year. With several great videos, we see how awesome moments in sports come to life. And thanks to these kinds of collaborations, some nice merchandise has also come out. The collaboration with Beats is not surprising in itself, since music plays an important role in sports culture. This special set doesn’t make any difference in audio quality or anything like that, but mostly comes with a separate design.

These Beats Powerbeats Pro x NBA are white in color with an NBA logo and blue text better† You also see the brand logos are processed in red and blue. In the United States, the set will be offered from February 19 at 6 p.m. Dutch time. In terms of timing, it’s pretty perfect, because this weekend is the so-called All Star Weekend. In it, the best players in the competition come together to play a cool match. The Dunk and 3 Point contest will also take place during this event.

About Powerbeats Pro

These are Beats’ first true wireless headphones. Under the hood, the Powerbeats Pro, like the AirPods 2, feature an Apple H1 chip, which provides a stable connection via Bluetooth 5 and “Hey Siri” support. Just like with AirPods, the music stops automatically when you take them out of your ears. The battery lasts 9 hours, that of the AirPods 5 hours. Do you want to know more? Then visit our overview page here.

