Join the new Farmers of Nederweert quiz question

Join the quiz question of the Boeren van Nederweert quiz. This time, a question from Alda Creative. Answer the question below for a chance to win a DIY kit consisting of a ball of yarn to knit or crochet, stitch markers, scissors and a piece of cheese cloth.

The question of the month is

How many meters of yarn are there on this ball?

Most of the wool used for the production of clothing comes from merino sheep. Merino sheep is the oldest and most widespread breed of sheep. Merino sheep grow 10 times more hair per square centimeter than the average sheep and produce up to 5 kilos of wool per year. In the Netherlands, sheep are mainly bred for meat or grazing. The wool of the Dutch sheep is thick and therefore less suitable for wool production. Merino sheep are primarily bred in New Zealand and Australia.

Every two months, the Boeren van Nederweert association publishes a new Boeren van Nederweert quiz question on Nederweert 24. By answering this question, you have a chance to win a nice prize! You have one week to submit the response. The response will then be announced through a press release. The prize winner will be notified by email.

The quiz is organized in collaboration with SME entrepreneurs from the municipality of Nederweert.

The prize for this month’s quiz question is a craft kit from Alda Creatief.

