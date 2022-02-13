Join the new Farmers of Nederweert quiz question
Join the quiz question of the Boeren van Nederweert quiz. This time, a question from Alda Creative. Answer the question below for a chance to win a DIY kit consisting of a ball of yarn to knit or crochet, stitch markers, scissors and a piece of cheese cloth.
The question of the month is
How many meters of yarn are there on this ball?
Most of the wool used for the production of clothing comes from merino sheep. Merino sheep is the oldest and most widespread breed of sheep. Merino sheep grow 10 times more hair per square centimeter than the average sheep and produce up to 5 kilos of wool per year. In the Netherlands, sheep are mainly bred for meat or grazing. The wool of the Dutch sheep is thick and therefore less suitable for wool production. Merino sheep are primarily bred in New Zealand and Australia.
Every two months, the Boeren van Nederweert association publishes a new Boeren van Nederweert quiz question on Nederweert 24. By answering this question, you have a chance to win a nice prize! You have one week to submit the response. The response will then be announced through a press release. The prize winner will be notified by email.
The quiz is organized in collaboration with SME entrepreneurs from the municipality of Nederweert.
The prize for this month’s quiz question is a craft kit from Alda Creatief.
Peasants of Nederweert
Nearly 30 local farmers have come together in the Boeren van Nederweert association since 2016. On the website tell farmers who they are and what goes on behind their barn door and they showcase the value of the agricultural sector based on various themes. And that’s not all. In order to overcome contradictions and resolve dilemmas in the countryside, the association actively seeks a dialogue with the environment. Farmers and citizens side by side. They need each other. Together they form the municipality of Nederweert, today and tomorrow.
