ROOSENDAAL – Bristol Team Fri 1 player Griffith Vaissaire has been called up to play for the Suriname women’s team. A great reward for his career with Bristol at the big league level. Griffith (25) has been playing for the Roosendaal club for 5 years now. Even if they don’t live nearby.





Management agency De Tevreden Group has been tasked with approaching Surinamese female players in the Netherlands to take Surinamese women’s football to the next level. Griffith was called up by this group to play two qualifiers with the Suriname women’s team managed by Ray Fränkel in February against Mexico (away) and Anguilla (home). These matches are played for the CONCACAF Cup. After these two games, she returns, then will play two more qualifiers in April against Puerto Rico (away) and Antigua and Barbuda (at home). The ultimate goal is to reach the CONCACAF Cup final tournament in Mexico.

This tournament also determines participation in the Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and the Olympic Games in 2024.

Adventure

The invitation came as a surprise to Griffith, but one she takes with both hands. It’s a real adventure in which she is going to embark. Although they received some information beforehand, it is completely new. Griffith is also uninhibited and lets this event come to her and will see what this period brings to her. Griffith will be missed during the time when she can make her debut as a Surinamese international. She will board the plane for Suriname for her first two qualifying matches on February 12, and will return around February 24 after those matches.

Bristol Team is very proud with SSS (which they represent on the pitch), it’s a special moment in Bristol’s history. After Corina Luijks (plays for a big club in France} and Jade Massing (plays for Pratt College Kansas), Griffith is now the fourth player to have a great football moment. Wahiba Didi once played for the Moroccan futsal team.