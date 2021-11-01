John Thompson and KWPN Chemistry in Future New Zealand High Performance Team

As the World Championships approach next year, the New Zealand Equestrian Federation has assembled a high performance Future Squad. This frame consists of three combinations, including John Thompson and the gelding bred by G. Verrijt JHT Chemistry (Connoisseur x Johnson).

High performance director Jock Paget expects this trio to give New Zealand a top ten at the 2022 world championships. In addition to Thompson, Melissa Galloway also Windermere J’Obei W (Johnson x Pompeii Court xx) and Vanessa Way met NRM Andreas (Anamour x Dynamit) part of the frame. Galloway qualified to compete in the Olympics as an individual starter this year, but declined to travel to Tokyo as she was unable to optimally prepare for the Games due to Covid-19 .

Chemistry

JHT Chemistry, bred in the Netherlands, has raced three international Grands Prix in 2020. His personal best in Grand Prix is ​​69.326% and freestyle 75.025%. The black gelding was bred from the elite mare Ash (ds. Rousseau) and he has the same grandmother as the KWPN approved stallion Gandhi.

