You are young and you want something – the young guard wants to enter politics in Vlissingen

At 23, Ghering is the youngest on Flissingen’s electoral list of D66. And party leader. “I went into it with complete conviction,” he says. “From day one I also received support from others. It’s brand new, it takes some getting used to, but I can’t wait, I’m excited.”

“In a city council, you can very quickly influence what happens, rather than at the provincial or national level”, motivates Ghering in his choice. Number two on the list, Desiree Schrijver (29), also wants to make a difference in her own environment. “Working with and for people is my passion, I want to go completely.”

In the radio article below, Ghering and Schrijver explain why they would like to enter municipal politics:

Young candidates on the Flissingen electoral list of the D66

In addition, city councils – especially those in Vlissingen – could benefit from some rejuvenation, according to aspiring council members. “I don’t know about the rest of the Netherlands, but in Vlissingen the average age is quite high,” says Ghering. “There must also be a voice for young people.

Average age of advisers

In 2019, the Association of Dutch Municipalities conducted a survey on the average age of councilors. This showed that D66 advisers are on average 48.5 years old nationally. Councilors in municipalities as large as Flushing are on average 53.5 years old.

Nonetheless, D66 in Vlissingen also has candidates on the list who are moving up the average again. Like Niek Peters, 73, a veteran of the trade (number 5 on the list). Previously, he served on city council for 16 years. “Look, it’s good when a lot of young people come to the council, you really expect that. Only you also have to have a nestor, someone with experience.”