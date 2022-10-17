John Lennon’s Son Inspired 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’

TL; DR:

Paul McCartney once said that John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, inspired John to write a Beatles song. The white album. In an interview, John confirmed that was the case. Additionally, he compared it to a song from his solo career that he wrote for his other son, Sean Ono Lennon.

John Lennon's Son Julian Lennon Inspired A Beatles 'The White Album' Song That Paul McCartney Loved

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years AwayPaul talked about the last song on The white album. “You’d be almost forgiven for thinking ‘Good Night’ was mine because it’s so smooth and melodic and so little John,” Paul said. “I believe John wrote this as a lullaby for Julian, and it was a really nice song that Ringo ended up singing in front of a big string orchestra.”

The book All We Say: The Last Great Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono contains an interview from 1980. In it, John said he wrote “Good Night” for Julian. He compared the song to “Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)” from Double fancywhich he wrote for his other son, Sean.

Why Ringo Starr sang The Beatles’ Good Night instead of John Lennon

In Paul McCartney: Many Years AwayPaul explained why Ringo Starr sang “Good Night”. “I think John thought maybe it wasn’t good for his image to sing it, but it was fantastic to hear him do it, he sang it really well,” he said. declared. “We heard him sing to teach Ringo and he sang it very tenderly.

“John rarely showed his soft side, but my most important memories of John are when he was soft, that’s what I remember; those times when he showed he was a very generous and loving person,” Paul continued. “I always mention this song as an example of the John below the surface that we only occasionally saw.”

How ‘Good Night’ and ‘The White Album’ performed on the US and UK charts

“Good Night” was never a single, so it did not reach the Billboard Hot 100. The song appeared on The white album. The album spent nine weeks at number 1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the charts for a total of 215 weeks.

“Good Night” was also not a UK single; that’s why The Official Charts Company says the song doesn’t chart there. Waiting, The white album was number 1 in the UK for eight weeks, spending a total of 37 weeks on the chart.

