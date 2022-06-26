Jessica Nijpjes earns everything there is to gain for her | Sports in Zeeland

Young dressage horses stole the show at the RV Sé-Ros dressage competition in Nieuw- en Sint Joosland. Jessica Nijpjes won everything she could win. The Sint Laurens rider won twice in a row in the Z category with Governor’s six-year-old daughter Luna (74,286 and 67,429%).

With Charmeur’s imposing six-year-old son, Lamborghini N, expressively moving, she took second place in both tests (70.571 and 63.429%). ,,Two beautiful horses, but completely different to ride,” said Jessica Nijpjes. ,,Luna is a real shifting machine, with a strong rear dropout that comes well under, giving it a great image. I ride her for the Verschueren family from Hoek and I hope to be able to do so for a long time, because she is a horse with a talent for the difficult round.”

,,Lennen (Lamborghini’s team name, editor’s note) is a horse with a very fine character, an elastic ball that can move wonderfully and always goes forward. It was only his second competition in Z1 and it went really well. In a 60 x 20 meter arena, a horse as big as Lennen comes into its own.

(the text continues under the photo)

Jasmijn den Herder on his six-year-old mare Lumina. © Lucien Roelandt



In Class M, the Sint Laurens wolverine dispatched Mayflower, the light-footed, loose-moving five-year-old daughter of Electron, with the smallest possible difference to victory (69.16 and 69.00%). ,,Mayflower is a horse with a good attitude. She walked very focused and with great resilience throughout the test. A feeling as if you were floating on a cushion of air and you could have fun.”

Jasmijn den Herder from Oostdijk sent Governor’s six-year-old daughter Lumina second in both tests (69.16 and 68.66%). A second place she could live with. ,,Lumina is a horse with a great character, with a natural light trot. In the test, she created some tension and that benefited the show. I am very satisfied. After the Zeeuws Championship, we will move on to the Z class. Lumina is ready for that.”