Jeff Bezos and famous fiancee Lauren Sanchez arrive in Los Angeles in his $ 65 million private jet

Jeff Bezos in front of the Blue Origin space capsule

Jeff Bezos, Sir Richard Branson and Elon Musk, named after the NewSpace group, say they were inspired by the first moon landing in 1969, when the United States defeated the Soviet Union in the space race, and there is no doubt how much. Each of them means winning the New Space Race.

Amazon founder Bezos appeared to be the first to fly into space after announcing plans to launch it on July 20 aboard his New Shepard Blue Origin spacecraft.

The billionaire mogul will travel with his younger brother Mark, the winner of the $ 28 million charity auction and astronaut Wally Funk, 82.

However, Branson has now announced that he plans to perform a suborbital flight nine days before Bezos and his brother. He revealed on Twitter that he plans to be Astronaut 001 for the Virgin Galactic test flight on July 11.

Although Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, said he wanted to go to space and even “die on Mars,” he didn’t say when he could launch into Earth orbit.

SpaceX appears to be leading the way in the billionaire’s larger space race with several NASA equipment launches to the International Space Station and partnerships to send tourists into space by 2021.

On February 6, 2018, SpaceX sent a rocket into orbit of Mars, 140 million kilometers away, with Musk’s red Tesla Roadster attached.

Elon Musk met the Dragon Crew capsule

NASA has already selected two astronauts to embark on the first manned Dragon mission.

SpaceX has also started sending constellations of 60 satellites into space to help train its Starlink network.

Musk hopes this will create an interconnected network of satellites around Earth that will bring free internet access to people around the world.

Branson and Virgin Galactic take a different approach to taking up space. He has repeatedly and successfully performed test flights with the Virgin Galactic Unity aircraft.

The first took place in December 2018 and the second on May 22, with the flight accelerating to over 2,000 mph (Mach 2.7).

More than 600 high net worth clients, including celebrities Brad Pitt and Katy Perry, have so far reserved a $ 250,000 (£ 200,000) seat on a Virgin space flight.

Branson previously said he expected Elon Musk to win the race to Mars with his own rocket company, SpaceX.

Richard Branson met Virgin Galactic

SpaceShipTwo can carry six passengers and two pilots. Each passenger enjoys the same seating position with two large windows – one to the side and one over the head.

The spacecraft is 60 feet long with a 90 inch diameter cabin that provides maximum space for astronauts to float without gravity.

It rises to 50,000 feet before the rocket motor ignites. SpaceShipTwo detaches from its carrier vehicle, the White Knight II, once it has passed the 50 mile mark.

Passengers become “astronauts” when they reach the Kerman Line, the limit of Earth’s atmosphere.

The spacecraft will then perform a suborbital flight with about six minutes of weightlessness, and the full flight will take about an hour and a half.

Bezos revealed in April 2017 that he funds Blue Origin with around $ 1 billion (£ 720 million) of Amazon stock each year.

The system consists of a compressed crew pod on top of a reusable “New Shepard” booster rocket.

Bezos is one of the richest men in the world and Blue Origin has successfully launched a New Shepard 15 times.

At its peak, the capsule reached 104 kilometers, just above the official space threshold, and landed vertically seven minutes after launch.