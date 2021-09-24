JB Meijers – The Director’s Ritual

The Smiths, a British alternative rock band, emerged in the 1980s. JB. “They made their own traditional songs with clever lyrics from lead singer Morissey and pretty brilliant compositions from Johnny Marr, one of my guitar heroes. Pop music back then was produced in a very pompous way, music that I didn’t like it very much. Smiths were released as a result. hard on the inside. “

Why would you hire the professionals when you can do it yourself with sweat and tears? “ JB Meijers

Still, JB didn’t feel the need to give the song its own twist. “I just wanted to know how they did it. I replayed everything myself. It’s a kick to me, but I can imagine people saying, ‘it’s exactly the same.’

Do-it-yourself-mentaliteit

JB Meijers performed and recorded the song from start to finish on his own. “Everything. It’s my punk background. The credo was ‘Do-it-yourself’. Why hire professionals when you can do it yourself with sweat and tears? There are probably better ones. bassists, drummers and singers, but the fact that I do it myself is what matters. “

The Headmaster Ritual is the first cover of a series of songs to which JB Meijers has devoted himself. He doesn’t want to say much about the other songs yet: “There are more to come. It goes all over the place, random choices. It’s still a surprise of course.”

For JB Meijers, it was a kick to play the Director’s Ritual all alone

Listen to the original here: The Smiths – The Headmaster Ritual

