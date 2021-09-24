Huawei’s best wife agrees with US justice, avoids further prosecution

Meng Wanzhou, the senior executive of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, has struck a deal with U.S. prosecutors in a multi-year fraud case. Who American media report. Some charges will be dropped and the prosecution will not continue until Meng complies with the terms of the agreement. With the agreement, Meng can leave Canada and return to China.

The deal ends a diplomatic row that began in 2018, when the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications group was arrested at the Vancouver airport. The United States had asked Canadian authorities to arrest Meng for forgery. Meng is also said to have lied about Huawei’s ties to a company that allegedly violated US trade sanctions against Iran. According to the United States Department of Justice Meng admitted to lying about these tires.

After her arrest in 2018, Meng, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, had to stay in Vancouver and wear an ankle bracelet while Canadian authorities considered a US extradition request. China reacted with fury to the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer and arrested two Canadians in China in the same year: former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

Canada has called the arrests retaliation for Meng’s arrest. Spavor has since been sentenced to 11 years in prison. It is not known whether the two Canadians, accused in China of endangering national security, will now be released.