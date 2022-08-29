Jan Theun van Rees – “Space and Perception”

Wednesday August 31, 2022 12:30 p.m. until Friday, October 7, 5:00 p.m.

Photo gallery Objektief invites you to an exhibition with the work of Jan Theun van Rees. The official opening will take place on Sunday August 28, 2022 at 4 p.m. You’re welcome.

Jan Theun van Rees (1960) has always been fascinated by the representation of space. This led him to photography at the beginning of this century. For more than ten years, h? interiors with a preference for “unsightly spaces” that usually go unnoticed. So ha? photographed hidden (“residual”) spaces in impressive buildings in Chicago, but also the many dismantled theaters and museums that have undergone large-scale renovations in Amsterdam.

From 2015, the focus will shift from space to the experience of that space. h? intervenes in space, manipulates the incident light, to achieve the spatial qualities that h? experience to highlight. These interventions are becoming more and more important and from 2018 Van Rees will build the entire photographed space.

Such a construction process is intuitive, seeking the moment when Van Rees sees through the camera a space where h? has never been before. Only then is a photo taken, after which the space is demolished or converted into a new space.

Of course, Van Rees always photographs spaces in places that fascinate him. This creates a dialogue between the “observations of the outside world” and the “incorporated spaces” in the studio, which constantly offers new perspectives and artistic possibilities.