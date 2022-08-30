Ridderkerks Dagblad | The neighborhood association Drievliet-‘t Zand offers many activities

From the beginning of September, Wijkvereniging Drievliet-‘t Zand will restart with various activities. You can participate and enjoy the following courses and activities organized by the neighborhood association.

Insight

– Ballroom dancing lessons – beginners and advanced (a complete set ranging from style to Latin America)

– Line dance / simple dance

– Dance friends (weekly dance afternoon in an informal atmosphere)

– Dance Fit (move to music)

– Pre Ballet (movement for children)

– Yoga and exercise for the elderly

– Seniors soos (being together every week while enjoying a cup of coffee)

– Clover / Bridge and Chess Jackets

– Painting lessons / drawing lessons

– Guitar lessons and Slimline club

– Creative craftsmanship

– Bingo evenings

– Clothing Fair

– Ridderkerkse Noordzangers (social choir)

– Billiards (reservation required in advance)

To participate in (one of) these activities, there is always the possibility of a free trial lesson. It is always possible to come and have a chat or a cup of coffee at the community center De Fuik from Monday to Friday from 09:00.

Volunteers

The neighborhood association is also looking for volunteers to support our activities. If there are people who want to shape new activities and want to contribute to them, they are also welcome to contact us. You can do this at Wijkcentrum De Fuik, by telephone (0180-499844) or by post ([email protected]).

In addition to these activities, it is also possible to rent a space from the neighborhood association to give classes or organize social activities. The room is also available as a meeting room.



