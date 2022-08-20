Jamie Chadwick has finished the W Series and aims for Formula 1: “I’m exploring all the options”

Remy Ramjiawan Saturday, August 20, 2022 3:14 PM – Last update: 3:28 PM

Jamie Chadwick is still trying to get a foothold in Formula 1. The Williams development driver has already won the W Series twice and this year again the Briton is still on top with four races to go in the women’s championship.

The W-Series debuted in 2019. It’s meant to give female drivers a stage where they can show off what they have in store. Chadwick has dominated the league since its inception and is hitting a glass ceiling. For example, the Briton may still compete in the W Series for years to come, but the goal remains the premier class. In pursuit of that, she is currently exploring her options after this season.

Choice

Chadwick wants to win this year’s title first and is also looking for new challenges. “My goal is to always keep improving. I also want to take that to a new level. I know I have to perform this year, but I’m also keeping my eyes on the future. My goal is to be in Formula 3 or Formula 2”, she explains. For this step, she is also looking beyond Europe. “I’m also looking at possibilities in the United States, possibly in the Indy Lights. I’m exploring all options,” she continues.

Summer holidays

Also in the W series, the summer break is currently underway. Now is a good time for the Briton and her management to take a look. “We had a nice break after Budapest. We had time to understand what we are really capable of and what will be the best opportunity to sign something,” she said. Chadwick hasn’t given up on her Formula 1 dream yet at 24 and wants to become the first modern-era female royal.