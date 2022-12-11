Isola di Beau with these guests at Beau van Erven Dorens
Beau van Erven Dorens receives many renowned guests at Isola di Beau. In this article, we list who visits the beautiful Italian island of Sardinia. Find Isola di Beau every Sunday at 8 p.m. on RTL4 and on Videoland
Beau Island
Beau van Erven Dorens receives two special guests every week on the beautiful Italian island of Sardinia. Beau takes his guests on a journey, with picturesque villages, high mountain peaks, green hills and deep blue water as a backdrop. The ideal setting for exciting and humorous conversations, as he also introduced in Beau Lake.
Guests Isola Di Beau
Every week, Beau van Erven Dorens receives two guests at Isola Di Beau. During the first season, he has already received visits from Diederik Ebbinge, Matthijs de Ligt, Martijn Krabbé, Monica Geuze, Olaf Koens and Hanna Verboom. Michiel Vos and Olcay Gulsen guest star in the fourth episode.
Guests Beau van Erven Dorens
Don’t you know the hosts of Beau van Erven Dorens in Isola di Beau yet? We list where you can find them from.
- Diederik Ebbinge is an actor and presenter. You saw him as the presenter of Toothachebut also featured in Josh and the film All on the table. Over the years it’s been quite like that many different roles play.
- Matthijs de Ligt is a footballer; he played for Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich.
- You know Martijn Krabbé as a presenter. We have already written regularly about his programs, such as Better than ever, Snack masters NL and Buy without looking.
- Monica Geuze is a presenter and influencer. For example, you know her from temptation islandbut also from his reality TV series Like Monica.
- Olaf Koen is a journalist and writer; he currently works as a Middle East correspondent for RTL News.
- Hannah Verboom we have come to know as an actress. Today she is also a filmmaker, but above all a social entrepreneur. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, about which she made the documentary Out of the shadows.
- Michiel de Vos is a lawyer, journalist and correspondent in the United States.
- Olcay Gulsen I saw you recently on TV The invasion of Belgium and do i have something on you. But you also saw her Hunted and Diagnosis Nature
Stay informed of the latest news? follow us on instagramcome to Facebook group and subscribe to our newsletter.
Do you support VlaamsKijken?
To make VlaamsKijken possible, we work with Google Ads and affiliate links (if you order via such a link, we will receive a small commission from the relevant webshop). If you want to support VlaamsKijken in this way, buy from our partners like bol.com, coolblue and Amazon.nl (As an Amazon Affiliate I earn from qualifying purchases – also applies to trial Amazon Prime Video and the Video channels). We also receive a small commission via links to Netherlands VPN (which we use ourselves to facilitate television viewing on the other side of the border).
December 11, 2022 /Tips
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”