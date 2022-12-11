Beau van Erven Dorens receives many renowned guests at Isola di Beau. In this article, we list who visits the beautiful Italian island of Sardinia. Find Isola di Beau every Sunday at 8 p.m. on RTL4 and on Videoland

Beau Island

Beau van Erven Dorens receives two special guests every week on the beautiful Italian island of Sardinia. Beau takes his guests on a journey, with picturesque villages, high mountain peaks, green hills and deep blue water as a backdrop. The ideal setting for exciting and humorous conversations, as he also introduced in Beau Lake.

Guests Isola Di Beau

Every week, Beau van Erven Dorens receives two guests at Isola Di Beau. During the first season, he has already received visits from Diederik Ebbinge, Matthijs de Ligt, Martijn Krabbé, Monica Geuze, Olaf Koens and Hanna Verboom. Michiel Vos and Olcay Gulsen guest star in the fourth episode.

Guests Beau van Erven Dorens

Don’t you know the hosts of Beau van Erven Dorens in Isola di Beau yet? We list where you can find them from.

