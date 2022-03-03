Is Trix really a T. rex? American researchers doubt
American scientists have examined the bones of T. rex skeletons. In particular, they examined the femur and the teeth of the lower jaw. Seeing among other things major differences in the size of the bones, they want to split the T. rex into three species: Tyranosaurus imperator, Tyranosaurus regina, and a species that keeps the name of Tyranosaurus rex.
Not convinced
According to research, our Trix in Naturalis might not be a T. rex. And this while the dinosaur is the icon of the museum. T. rex skeletons are very rare.
Additionally, Trix is the only one of its kind outside of the United States. But when it turns out Trix isn’t actually a T. rex but a different species of dinosaur, he’s not so special anymore.
If the theory of American scientists is correct, the “king of the dinosaurs” will lose some of its iconic status. Anne Schulp, paleontologist at Naturalis is not yet convinced of the theory. “These are extremely small differences. For example, a few centimeters thicker femur or a certain T. rex that has larger canines,” Schulp told EditieNL.
Fossils in a drawer
It is normal for one bone to be larger than the other, according to the paleontologist. “There are also a lot of differences between people, but we are all Homo sapiens. So one species.” According to him, it is therefore difficult to determine whether they are really different types of dinosaurs.
In order to know if the animals belong to the same species, we check if they can have a good offspring. “It’s easy to see in animals that are alive now. It gets harder with extinct species. It’s hard to put fossils in a drawer and see if they reproduce. Of course that doesn’t work. “, explains Schulp.
Collective term
Suppose Trix isn’t a T. Rex, would that make her less popular? Consumer psychologist Patrick Wessels thinks not. “Such a small species change will not ensure that people stay at home,” he told EditieNL.
Wessels thinks the image of the dinosaur will not be affected by the research. “For a lot of people, T. rex has really become a household name, almost kind of a collective term for dinosaurs. That’s why I think if the researchers are right, everyone will continue to call it a T. .rex.”
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”