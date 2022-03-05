Samsung promises an update that should prevent ‘app slowdown’

South Korean Samsung users have Twitter and one community website published a list of apps with limited performance. This is done by the Samsung Game Optimizing Service (GOS) application. It comes pre-installed on phones to “optimize the performance” of the chips. According to Samsung, this is necessary “to prevent excessive heating when playing a game for a long time”.

But the delay doesn’t just apply to games. Top apps like Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, and Microsoft Office are also on the list. Moreover, there are even apps from Samsung that are delayed by GOS, including Samsung Pay, Samsung Cloud, Secure Folder, and Samsung Pass.

Remarkably, benchmark applications like 3DMark, Antutu, Geekbench, and PCMark are not on the list. YouTuber Nemonankkum proved this by changing the name of 3DMark to the name of a game from the list. After the name change, 3DMark showed much lower performance. The test was done on a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra†

Samsung says in a reaction working on a software update, after which users can choose to prioritize gaming app performance. The company still claims that CIS only affects games. It is not yet known when the update will be released.