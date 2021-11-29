Is it bad to watch TV in the dark? It’s like that

Sometimes a movie is just a little more impressive if you watch it – like at the cinema – in a dark room. But can it hurt to watch TV in the dark?

Since television has existed, myths have circulated. For example, you would get square eyes staring at a screen for too long. It would be even worse to watch TV in the dark. But is this really the case?

Watching tv in the dark

To get straight to the point: no, watching television in the dark is not harmful to the eyes. Your vision will not get worse. It is true that your eyes tire more when looking at a screen in a dark room. They must constantly adapt to the changing light of a television, for example during a program or in an advertisement. If a lamp is also on in the room, the contrast is much less. This also applies to reading a book in a room that is too dark. But how does it work in a dark movie theater? It is looking at the screen less intense for your eyes, because a movie is projected on the screen. With a television or computer monitor, there is no such filter between the light source and your eyes.

Read also :

Here’s How To Keep Your Eyes Healthy While Working From Home

Tired eyes

Tired eyes are often caused by heavy use of your eyes, such as reading for a long time or looking at a screen. You can recognize it by various symptoms, such as blurred vision, pain in or around the eyes, watery or dry eyes, a burning sensation, double vision, or sensitivity to light. Eye strain is not serious, but it is annoying. Over time, it can cause all kinds of problems, like headaches, trouble concentrating, or irritability. To prevent or remedy tired eyes, it is important to give your eyes a rest. Get enough sleep, take a break from your screen every two hours, and – as difficult as that may be – make sure you blink enough. Doesn’t that help? Then it is good to have your eyes checked.

Origin | Eyewish, Eye fund

Image | Getty Images

Margriet 51 is in the shops! The month of December is approaching, so this extra thick edition is all about the party. It contains: an interview with Willeke van Ammelrooy, light party recipes, onions for December 25th, an exciting winter story, a sewing pattern for an evening dress, a great gift guide and much more. Get him home quickly or To buy this Margriet online without shipping costs.

read more

