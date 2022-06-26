Iran launches controversial missile just before nuclear program talks resume

Iran has successfully tested a missile to launch satellites weighing around 220 kilograms into orbit, Iranian state television reported. The launch is controversial: the United States warns that the Zuljanah missile could also be equipped with long-range nuclear warheads.

The missile test comes a day after Iran reached an agreement with the European Union to resume talks on Iran’s nuclear program.

In previous launches, the United States has pointed to a UN Security Council resolution. In this document, Iran is asked not to launch missiles that can carry nuclear payloads. Iran says it is not developing nuclear weapons and its space program serves no military purpose.

This is the second time the Zuljanah has been tested. The country has launched several satellites since 2009 and also has ambitions in the field of human spaceflight.

Months of stalemate

The new agreement between the EU and Iran puts an end to a stalemate of several months. EU foreign affairs coordinator Borrell was in Tehran on Friday. He expects talks to resume within days. It is not clear if the United States will be involved in any way.

Iran’s nuclear program has been debated for years. The West and Iran reached an agreement in 2015. In 2018, the agreement was canceled by President Trump and sanctions against Iran were increased.

