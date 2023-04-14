iPhone Users Get Free VPN Through Popular Browser

The VPN is a very interesting function if you use the Internet. It makes everything a little safer. Still, you often have to pay for this service, but it’s not necessary with Opera. This service is completely free on iPhone.

The internet can sometimes be a wild west for companies that want to collect data from you. The biggest benefit for these companies and websites is that they can sell ads with this data. This is at the expense of your privacy. Opera offers the solution.

Free VPN on your iPhone

Unfortunately, not all companies are so transparent about what they do with your data. So you have no view of it. However, there is a way to counter this: a VPN. This makes it harder to follow you. However, this does not make you completely anonymous.

It has everything to do with the VPN provider. Of course, this shouldn’t store your data. Opera, for example, does not do this. This is a no-logs service that does not collect information such as browser history or originating network address.

But the VPN is not the only benefit of Opera browser on your iPhone. It also has another useful feature. An ad blocker is integrated into the browser. As a result, you will not see any unwanted advertisements. Handy if you’re on YouTube or an intrusive site.

Opera has more interesting features

Opera also has a cool feature on the iPhone for crypto owners. It has what is called cryptojacking protection. It ensures that users are protected through the browser against internet criminals who target crypto owners.

🤔 What is a VPN? VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. It is a secure connection between your device and the internet that protects your privacy and hides your online activities from third parties. This is done by encrypting your data and masking your IP address.

Do you want to use Opera’s free VPN yourself? To do this, the application must be downloaded from the App Store. To do this, you need iOS or iPadOS 12 or later on your iPhone or iPad. You may not be able to use the service immediately, as the new feature will roll out in the coming weeks.

