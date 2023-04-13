A green and attractive garden for Annelies and her son
Wishes
Annelies dreams of a garden with an atmosphere where she can sit outside and where her son Julian can play. In terms of ambiance and decor, it could all be a bit greener and more natural.
Design
The design shows that the garden is beautifully decorated with lots of greenery and little Julian is considered. Natural materials are used and part is paved in order to create a nice place for a terrace. There is also a catwalk with steps.
A pergola is also made up of four constructions, with a swing. A picnic table will be placed under the pergola, with a lawn next to it and a large border full of plants. To give the garden an extra natural touch, a small vegetable patch was also chosen.
At work!
The sand area in the garden was first slightly raised and leveled. The terrace tiles on the side of the house differ in length and width and therefore have an additional playful look. The entrance at the bottom of the garden is also paved with the same concrete slabs.
A beautiful hedge has been placed, making the garden pleasant and green all at once and giving off more atmosphere. The grass was also laid between the walking path with the walking tiles, made from the tiles that were already in the garden.
Japanese wisteria – Wisteria floribunda
According to Tom, this plant is the most beautiful vine ever and is the white version of wisteria. It can grow to about 4-5 meters, so in no time it’s a beautiful, fully grown pergola with a sea of flowers.
Portuguese Laurel – Prunus Lusitanica angustifolia
This hedge gives the garden a nice green base. A great advantage is that it withstands the cold winter months and is always green.
To bark
Bark has been laid under the pergolas near the picnic table; a durable ground cover. If you have plants here, they will stay healthy for a long time. The soil remains moist under the bark layer, but the bark also absorbs rainwater and then releases it back to the plants. In addition, this ground cover gives your garden a real natural look.
Snowball – Viburnum bodnantense dawn
This plant is what is called a “naked bloom”: it flowers before it has leaves. The plant reaches about 2.5 meters in height and does not take up much space. And even more pleasant: the flowers spread a wonderful fragrance.
Choisya – Choisya ternata
This plant stays green in winter and blooms from May to August. These small white flowers also diffuse a pleasant fragrance.
Meat Berry – Sarcococca
It is also called the “sweet boxwood”, because of its flowers which diffuse a delicious perfume of honey. It reaches about one and a half meters in height and can be used as a hedge.
Vegetable garden
A nice vegetable box has been placed in the garden, so that Annelies and her son Julian can grow their own vegetables there.
Swing for Julian
Finally, a super fun swing has been hung on the pergola for little Julien. In short, a nice garden where Annelies and Julian can relax and play.
“Is this my garden?!”
Annelies can’t believe her eyes. “Is this my garden? she said happily surprised. “It’s very comfortable, really very atmospheric. As I expected!”
