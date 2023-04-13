At work!

The sand area in the garden was first slightly raised and leveled. The terrace tiles on the side of the house differ in length and width and therefore have an additional playful look. The entrance at the bottom of the garden is also paved with the same concrete slabs.

A beautiful hedge has been placed, making the garden pleasant and green all at once and giving off more atmosphere. The grass was also laid between the walking path with the walking tiles, made from the tiles that were already in the garden.