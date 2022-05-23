Including India and Japan in the US Economic Community Asia

The United States has launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Building for Prosperity (IPEF) with thirteen countries, including India and Japan. U.S. Trade Secretary Gina Raymondo said. The economic meeting should balance China in the region.

Australia, South Korea and New Zealand are also part of this block. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Raymondo said, “I hope American companies will benefit from this, especially because companies are increasingly looking for alternatives to China.”

Taiwan is not part of the IPEF. The country’s participation is sensitive in China because it sees Beijing Island as a treacherous province. China has long been pushing countries to weaken or sever ties with democratic Taiwan. The United States, an East Asian island nation, has been supplying arms for years.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States is ready to use force to defend Taiwan against China. He says the country imposed that promise on him. In response, China said it was ready to defend its national interests in relation to Taiwan.

Taiwan was pleased to participate in the discussion on IPEF. According to US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan, the United States wants to deepen its economic partnership with the country, for example in the chips sector.