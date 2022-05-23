Conditions in Logaren were good: pleasant sunshine and winds of 1.1 meters per second.

With 13:58, Nafi Thiam came very close to his performance in Tokyo, where he opened the Olympic heptathlon at 13:54. His personal best (since 2017) he still has to go 24 hundred faster.

Thiam can live with Chrono in Logeren. “I have no firm expectations,” he later said.

“You have to start your season somewhere, that’s the only goal I’ve had here. It was a little confusing,” the Olympic champion said.

“My start was not great, really I did not feel good at any time. I lost some rhythm in the last two hurdles. So compared to my feeling, the timeline was not so bad.”