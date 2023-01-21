Naturally, the Volkskrant reports on Ayham Al S. arrested in Arkel Sargentinian The Islamic State’s ‘security chief’ was tapped by Robert van de Griend. Because Robert Van de Grind He has already cleared a cupboard If the Muslims invaded the Volkskrant. That chance is a bit more likely now, because to be fair, Robert Van de Griend has one Good scoop: That Islamic State Hate Leader Arrested in Arkell Already in 2018, he was known as the hated leader of the Islamic State. He received his residence permit + high sprinkles diploma from the Dutch state in 2019, and in 2020 he received gratiesj huisj & Miele in Argel. According to De Volkskrant, Ayham registered with the IND under his own name (which can be found in the ‘Arab Articles’) and this was more serious because, in fact: Not screened. No. Not by the IND, which is too busy with climate mugs and CO2 efficiency ladders, and not by the AIVD, which is obviously too busy with climate mugs and CO2 efficiency ladders. “The IND says it cannot answer questions about individual cases. So it is unclear whether information about Al S. from public sources was not discovered at the time or whether there was a reason to withhold the data.“Hysteria!

