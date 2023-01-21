The United States has listed Wagner’s Russian private army as a “national criminal organization.” International news agencies reported this on Friday, based on White House National Security Council Chairman John Kirby. The decision means that all assets and shares of people associated with Wagner will be frozen.

In 2011, then US President Barack Obama created a list of transnational criminal organizations. According to a US Treasury Department document, he says these systems threaten “the stability of the international political and economic system.” Wagner was the tenth organization to do so stamp receives

According to Kirby, Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly dependent on Wagner for military success, Reuters news agency writes. “New sanctions against Wagner will help other countries stop doing business with the group.”

