Images of kneeling athletes banned from Olympic Games social networks

Employees of Olympic Games social media teams are not permitted to share images of kneeling athletes. This is what the organization asked them to do, reports the British newspaper The Guardian Wednesday. According to a person involved, the message came from above in the run-up to the football match between the women’s teams of Great Britain and Chile. Athletes around the world in all kinds of sports kneel before their competitions to draw attention to racism.

Although footage of the kneeling British and Chilean footballers was shown on TV and the same happened hours later during the USA-Sweden game, no photos or videos appeared on the official Games Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. . . . The same goes for the live blog on the Tokyo 2020 website and the channels of the International Olympic Committee. A spokesperson for the organization wished The Guardian did not respond to the report, but said the kneeling athletes had gained “great television coverage” around the world.