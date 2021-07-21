American women’s favorites beat Sweden, while the Netherlands scored 10 goals against Zambia in sports news magazine First Post

The United States have won four of six Olympic titles since women’s football was introduced to the program in 1996, but were dismissed by the same team that knocked them out in the quarter-finals in Rio.

Gold medal favorites, the United States launched their bid to win the women's Olympic title with an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Sweden, as Britain pulled out of the Tokyo Olympic campaign by beating the Chile on Wednesday and the Netherlands scored 10 goals for their Zambian compatriots. junior.

The United States have won four of six Olympic titles since women’s football was introduced to the program in 1996, but were dismissed by the same team that knocked them out in the quarter-finals in Rio.

Stena Blacksteinus scored twice before substitute Lena Hurtig added third place to Sweden’s 2016 silver medalists in a game played at an empty stadium in Tokyo due to extremism. COVID-19[female[feminine restrictions.

The loss ended 44 games unbeaten for the Americans dating back to early 2019. It was only the second time they have lost a game in 90 minutes at the Olympics.

“They (Sweden) are one of the best teams in the world,” said US forward Megan Rapinoe. “We don’t have time to think or consider whether Sweden lives in our heads or not. We have another game in three days.

The Dutchman made history at Miyagi when Arsenal striker Vivien Midama scored four goals in a stunning 10-3 win over Zambia.

Lieke Martens scored twice, while Shanice van de Sanden, Jill Roard, Linneth Berenstein and Victoria Pivlova each scored.

It was the game with the most goals in women’s Olympic history and the most scored by a team in a match, but Zambia avoided a record-breaking loss when Barbara Banda scored two goals late to secure a hat-trick.

The biggest victory was Germany’s 8-0 victory over China in 2004.

In Sapporo, Great Britain won the Group E opener 2-0, with Manchester City forward Elaine White scoring twice and VAR denying an offside goal.

The High Rise team aim to become the first British team to win an Olympic football medal.

“When you are in the league it is very important that you win that first game,” said Britain captain Steve Houghton.

“There is still a lot to improve, but three points on the board, we are very happy. “

Brazilian star Marta scored twice in a 5-0 win over China in Group F, meaning she has now scored in five consecutive Olympics.

Debinha scored between Marta’s brace before a late penalty from Andressa and Beatrice’s goal made it an overall win at Rivo.

In another Group E game, host country Japan saved a 1-1 draw with Canada when Aston Villa’s Mana Iwabuchi scored the tying goal in the 84th minute.

Kristen Sinclair gave the Canadians the lead, marking her 300th appearance for her country with an international record of 187 goals.

Australia are second in Group D at the start behind Sweden after Sam Kerr claimed a 2-1 victory over New Zealand.

Several teams kneel

Players from the United States, Sweden, Great Britain and Chile all rode ahead of kick-off to highlight racial injustice.

“As British players we got down on our knees in club and international competitions and felt very strongly as a group that we wanted to show our support for those affected by discrimination and equality,” said Hutton.

“It was a proud moment because the Chilean players also got down on their knees to show how united we are as a sport.”

New Zealand did the same for their match against Australia, whose players held one arm in front of their opponents.

The International Olympic Committee has relaxed some rules for demonstrations during the Games and relaxed a long-standing ban on political demonstrations at the world sporting event.

Athletes are now allowed to kneel before the game to highlight racial injustice, speak to the media and post their opinions online, or wear clothing with protest slogans at a press conference.

The IOC said political statements at events, victory ceremonies and in the Olympic Village were still not on the table.

“It is right that we stand up for human rights,” Swedish lawyer Amanda Illestit said.

“For us, it’s good to do that, and it’s something that we stand for as a team.”