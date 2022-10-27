Many residents of Middelburg were awakened last night at midnight sharp by a real “fireworks”. Dozens of flares flew into Torentijd prison. The fireworks could be seen throughout the city and lasted over five minutes.

It is not known who set off the fireworks. Maybe it was for a prisoner in Tower Time. Officers also saw the fireworks. ,,We were driving the A58 at the time and it didn’t look bad. Due to a report in Arnemuiden, we were unable to watch immediately. Later we saw that a number of pots were on fire and we put them out.

The show, which is expected with old and new, has not gone unnoticed on social media. “I was sitting up in my bed! And I often hear these detonations in the neighborhood (Dauwendaele). Or a scooter or dirt bike that really opens up the throttle late at night. Ridiculous! You might expect something like this around New Year’s Eve, but now…?” Miranda said. Sandy wasn’t happy either: “We were just walking outside with our dog. terrified and panting, he took us home It was really long and difficult…it’s the end of October, it’s already starting??

Some Middelburgers liked it, like Wouter:,,Sounds good! I can’t wait for the old and the new.”