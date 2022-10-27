Capitol Inquiry: U.S. Supreme Court Stays Subpoena
Several courts overruled Ward’s objection, so she went to the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Elena Kagan decided to suspend the commission of inquiry until a new assessment of the case.
Investigators had recovered all of Ward’s text and phone data from November 1, 2020 through January 30, 2021. She was allegedly involved in several attempts to complicate vote counting in the presidential election.
Ward went to court because she believes the subpoena violates the basic rights of party members who spoke to her or sent her messages during this time.
Donald Trump himself was also subpoenaed by the commission of inquiry. He is expected to oppose it as well.
Angry supporters at the Capitol
On January 6, 2021, outraged Trump supporters stormed into the Washington House of Representatives to block Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s election victory. Five people were killed and hundreds were injured.
Here’s how it went that day:
Earlier, the commission’s investigation found that Trump did nothing during the riots. He was watching television in the dining room next to the Oval Office. “Nothing could move him,” committee chairman Bernie Thompson said during a hearing last July. “Not his associates, his supporters or the many calls to do something.”
“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”