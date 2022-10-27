Ward went to court because she believes the subpoena violates the basic rights of party members who spoke to her or sent her messages during this time.

Donald Trump himself was also subpoenaed by the commission of inquiry. He is expected to oppose it as well.

Angry supporters at the Capitol

On January 6, 2021, outraged Trump supporters stormed into the Washington House of Representatives to block Congress from confirming Joe Biden’s election victory. Five people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Here’s how it went that day: