IKEA and Sonos unveil new lamp speaker with interchangeable cap

In 2019, IKEA and Sonos offered their first joint speakers: a table lamp and a shelf. Recently a speaker came disguised as painting and now the Symfonisk line gets its latest speaker: another table lamp.

The new Symfonisk table lamp is according to IKEA improved in many ways, and would give better light as well as better sound. According to IKEA, the acoustic architecture has been completely overhauled. Just like the painting speaker this new lamp would also use so-called waveguide technology, a way to better fill a room with sound.