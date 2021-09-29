IKEA and Sonos unveil new lamp speaker with interchangeable cap
In 2019, IKEA and Sonos offered their first joint speakers: a table lamp and a shelf. Recently a speaker came disguised as painting and now the Symfonisk line gets its latest speaker: another table lamp.
The new Symfonisk table lamp is according to IKEA improved in many ways, and would give better light as well as better sound. According to IKEA, the acoustic architecture has been completely overhauled. Just like the painting speaker this new lamp would also use so-called waveguide technology, a way to better fill a room with sound.
Wider and interchangeable tips
The new speaker works with the Sonos system again and is also suitable for AirPlay 2. A stereo pair can be made with two of the same Symfonisk speakers.
The improved light is due to a larger fitting. The first Symfonisk lamp had a small E14 base, this new model a larger E27 base which is suitable for larger and brighter lamps.
In addition, users can now choose their own lampshade. There is a choice of fabric and glass lampshades, both black and white. The black glass shade is partly transparent, while the white glass shade is completely frosted glass.
The lamp base with speaker is available separately for 129 euros in black and white, both with a textile finish. Fabric shades cost 20 euros each, glass shades cost 30 euros.
The latest Symfonisk speaker will be available online and in stores at IKEA from mid-November.
