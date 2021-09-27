The iPhone battery drains very quickly thanks to the Spotify app

These are issues with the Spotify app on iPhones with the two most recent iOS versions: iOS 14.8 and iOS 15. These versions appeared thirteen and six days ago, respectively. Many users have since complained on social media and forums about the increased battery consumption. On his own forum Spotify now recognizes complaints.

The company says it is aware of the problems. These have now been passed to Spotify’s technical department, which is working on a solution. It is not yet known when this solution will be available, but Spotify advises users to keep their iPhone app up to date.