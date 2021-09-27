The iPhone battery drains very quickly thanks to the Spotify app
These are issues with the Spotify app on iPhones with the two most recent iOS versions: iOS 14.8 and iOS 15. These versions appeared thirteen and six days ago, respectively. Many users have since complained on social media and forums about the increased battery consumption. On his own forum Spotify now recognizes complaints.
The company says it is aware of the problems. These have now been passed to Spotify’s technical department, which is working on a solution. It is not yet known when this solution will be available, but Spotify advises users to keep their iPhone app up to date.
Tens of percent battery per hour
The complaints range from minor to extremely increased battery consumption by Spotify, both during use and in the background. Some users report that tens of percent of battery life is lost per hour.
While using Spotify, some user’s device would also get extremely hot. IPads seem to suffer less from the problems.
Auto control
On iOS devices, it’s easy to check which apps are consuming a lot of power. In “Settings” you will find an overview of the battery consumption per app under the heading “Battery”. This can be viewed for the last 24 hours and the last 10 days. It also shows exactly how many minutes of that consumption were on screen and how many in the background.
