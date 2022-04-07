How Putin Stole the Patriots’ Super Bowl Ring and Kremlin Keeps It

In the imposing 18th century Konstantinovsky Palace, wealthy gentlemen meet Russian President Putin, discuss the possibilities of business investments in the country.

In front of the cameras during the business circus’ final press moment, Weill suggests to business friend Kraft, “Why don’t you show the president your ring?” Kraft pulls the ring out of his inside pocket and hands it to Putin.

In Putin’s jacket pocket

Full of admiration, the Russian president slips the whopper on his finger and would have said: “I can kill someone with this ring”. Kraft retorts: “Even without that, you could kill someone. You were the boss of the KGB.”

Then Kraft, he told the New York Post in 2013, reaches out to ask for her ring. But Putin slips the ring into his jacket pocket.

“Three KGB men gathered around him and walked out of the room,” Kraft said. The incident immediately received a lot of attention around the world. Flight, writing various media. The Kremlin feels the need to make an observation: stolen? The ring was a gift.

A stab in the heart of Kraft. His beloved victory ring, just taken with him. The multi-millionaire wants it back.