Many countries are expelling people from Afghanistan. According to NATO, about 12,000 people have been evacuated since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan, including those working for Afghan embassies and international aid groups. Not sure if this number is correct. Below is an overview of other countries’ emissions in recent days.

Germany has now expelled nearly 2,000 people from Afghanistan, says Defense Minister Annegret Cromb-Karenbauer German journalists. In addition, helicopters will be dispatched on Saturday to provide support if the airport cannot be reached due to crowds. Earlier today, the United States also took people outside the perimeter of the airport.

A fourth plane landed in Paris on Friday evening, with about 100 people on board, French media reported. 99 of them are Afghans. About four hundred Afghans are now collected by France. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Romania now accommodates more than 260 people in the country. In addition, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that 14 Romanians and four Bulgarians had been taken from Kabul to Islamabad, Pakistan. AB News Agency. They will soon be taken back to their home country.

U.S. Defense Department officials say about 5,700 people have been evacuated Friday. This number is likely to increase further in the coming days. Thus, step Security Friday About 17 evacuation planes have been dispatched by the United States in the past 17 hours, carrying hundreds of Americans back.