Fox-relationship I discussed with the Qatari Foreign Minister the ongoing exit efforts Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim al-Thani discussed Qatar’s role in the current struggle to expel people from the Taliban-controlled country. The Qatari minister announced optimistic figures on the expulsion of foreigners from the country.

“In fact, Qatar is involved in the deportation of foreigners and Afghan nationals from Kabul to their host countries safely. Today the numbers are around 7,000, but that number is already rising,” al-Thani told Fox News presenter John Scott.

Biden must distance himself from the shame of leaving Americans in Afghanistan: Lisa Booth

Scott asked what Qatar was doing to get people to leave the country for Kabul airport. Al-Thani responded that Qatar now acts as a “neutral mediator” between the Taliban and other countries.

Qatar has been asked to mediate in the conflict between the Taliban, the United States and Afghanistan. During this process, we are that neutral mediator and we maintain contacts with all parties who have already assisted us in supporting the various habitable aliens. Is in Afghanistan. At this time we are trying to make it easier for people to get to the airport and transport from their places.

Qatar now has “full responsibility” for the safety of people trying to leave the country.

“We take full responsibility for them, take them to the airport and always ensure their safety. We try to facilitate access to other countries where people on the ground do not have access.

Click here for the Fox News app

Scott thanked the Secretary of State for helping his country with the safe evacuation of Fox News correspondent Trey Young from Afghanistan.