How do you talk to them?

Annelotte Jansé (12/21) writes that terrorism suspects should not be called “fantasies”, but that we should investigate “on what ideological basis and on what ideas the suspects themselves act”.

As a sincere democrat, I would like to speak to these “fantasies”. If they call themselves “fantastic”, I can understand that. Investigating their view of the world is the basis for understanding, dialogue and perhaps nuance. And this is part of the fundamental democratic values. But there is a problem: some of them believe that the world is ruled by alien reptiles or similar monsters; some reject the government but then use all the services of that government. Many reject science, but apply logic and rational thinking where appropriate. They are angry. It’s good to know what their ideas are, but what conversation can I have next? How can you talk to people who think it’s a good idea to go to the House of Representatives and force the government to resign? How do you talk to people who immediately see someone with (real) scientific arguments as an enemy? What if they see my objections as proof that I am deeply in the deep state?

