This Is What Santa’s Sleigh Should Look Like, According To Science

For years and years, Rudolf and his colleagues literally and figuratively pulled the cart at Christmas. And this man with his Burgundian belly in the back, takes credit for it. On top of that, Santa’s sleigh doesn’t really seem to pass Adrian Newey is signed. Students at the University of Lancashire (a few years ago) found a solution to this problem.

Every year they build a car that uses its fuel as efficiently as possible. While working on it, they discovered that Santa’s sleigh could use an upgrade. “He can travel 510,000,000 kilometers in 32 hours, but is Santa’s sleigh as efficient as possible?” the students wondered, according to the Briton Metro.

As students do, science has been called. The end result is this streamlined capsule. It is more aerodynamic and creates considerably less air resistance than the current sled. If the students built it, they would get carbon fiber for the cart and aluminum for the runners. Very nice for reindeer.

Now let Santa exercise in addition to a hip diet and the approximately 510,000,000 kilometer journey is done in no time. The lap on the Nürburgring will therefore also go much faster. This lap time is no longer sick. You can read that below.