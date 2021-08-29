Houten artist Geert Jager exhibits in Buren | News

WOOD / NEIGHBORS The painter Houtense Geert Jager will exhibit his paintings at 6 Achterbonenburg in Buren from Thursday September 2 to Sunday September 5. Geert Jager mainly developed as an autodidact.

For short periods he took lessons with the painter from Apeldoorn Cees Flokstra and the Houtense Carina van der Sluis. In addition, the advice of painters such as Marc de Klein and the French painter Maté Hay had a great influence on his work. Both figurative and abstract landscape is a recurring theme in Geert Jager’s work.

In addition, themes such as light, color and movement are important to him. Painting is for him a response to the world around him, but he also uses themes as a representation of his inner life, without being anecdotal. In this sense, he feels indebted to expressionism. Her work develops in a (re) research manner, winding between figuration and abstraction.

His work can be found with individuals in the Netherlands, Germany, France and New Zealand. In his professional life, Geert Jager was a social worker in the field of youth support and mental health, before converting himself into a drama teacher. In this capacity, he has directed numerous theatrical performances. These experiences also have an influence on his visual work.

Geert Jager will be present at the exhibition from Thursday to Sunday from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm.