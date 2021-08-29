Sri Lanka grants digital nomadic visas for up to 270 days and a fine of $ 500 if exceeded

Sri Lanka will extend tourist visas to 270 days with a fee of $ 60 to $ 200, but will impose a fine of $ 500 on tourists who have stayed too long, the Immigration and Immigration Department said.

The 30-day visa costs $ 35 for most countries, $ 20 for SAARC and is available online.

Tourists can apply for a 30-90 day visa as well as an extension of up to 180 days and 270 days.

For Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Greece, Sweden, Hungary, UK, Australia, New Zealand, US, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia and Estonia Mauritius, Iceland and Cuba cost $ 100 for $ 90 days.

It will also be available online, saving the cost of the trip to Colombo.

The extension is free for the United States, Maldives, Singapore, Seychelles, and the Czech Republic.

Visa fees may be subject to reciprocal charges.

For any other country, it would be $ 60.

Another 90-180 day extension will be available for free for US citizens, $ 150 for others, and a 180-270 day visa will be granted for $ 200 (Colombo / Aug 27/2021)