House of Ashes Review – Buy, Budget, or Tear Down?

We have a new review ready for you today. It’s a game that you can’t expect very soon. It is a horror game, therefore very suitable for Halloween. Today we are talking about House of Ashes. Skate played it and will talk about it at length here. JJ will ask him about his experiences with the game. With the main question of course: Buy, budget box or demolish? Is it going to be a fall hit? Or really a game you should only play on Halloween and skip the rest of the year. You will see and hear all of this in today’s review.

How is the atmosphere of House of ash

It also addresses issues such as. How is the atmosphere of the game? Is it bold and really dark? Is this more of a movie or does it have enough gameplay? How are the graphics? Do you really feel like you are going back to ancient Mesopotamia? Do you really need to play it on PS5? Or you can do it on a latest generation console. How is the story going from the game?

Buy, budget box or demolish?

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is an interactive survival horror game. It is published by Bandai Namco and developed by Supermassive Games. Skate immersed himself in the game and shares his experience. Did he think it was big? Did he go to the end of the game and couldn’t he let go? Or is it just for once and throw it away? It can therefore also be the perfect game for a fall party and / or Halloween. Will it get the GK seal of approval? You’ll see it all in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes review.