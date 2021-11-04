Spring becomes quieter: we hear less birds in spring

This is what research from the University of East Anglia shows which was published yesterday. We already knew that biodiversity is in decline in the world and this is also the case for birds. And if there are fewer birds, it makes sense to hear them less.

Rich and complicated song

Corn, write the researchers, this link is not that direct. “The loss of species like the lark and nightingale, which sing a rich and complex song, has a greater impact than the loss of the hoarse calls of corvids or geese.” It also depends on the number of birds and the species present in an area.