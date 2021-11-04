Spring becomes quieter: we hear less birds in spring
This is what research from the University of East Anglia shows which was published yesterday. We already knew that biodiversity is in decline in the world and this is also the case for birds. And if there are fewer birds, it makes sense to hear them less.
Rich and complicated song
Corn, write the researchers, this link is not that direct. “The loss of species like the lark and nightingale, which sing a rich and complex song, has a greater impact than the loss of the hoarse calls of corvids or geese.” It also depends on the number of birds and the species present in an area.
Because sound recordings have not been systematically made in the same places for 25 years, researchers have developed a new technique to imitate it. They used bird counts from the past 25 years and a sound recording database birds in the wild.
Sound landscapes
The researchers thus reconstructed so-called soundscapes for more than 200,000 places in Europe and North America. By comparing the sounds and the number of birds per area per year, the researchers concluded that fewer birds can be heard.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”