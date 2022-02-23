Horizon Forbidden West Bounty Review [Fabulous February]

Horizon Forbidden West is perhaps the greatest Dutch game production of all time. Designed and manufactured in Amsterdam by the developers of Guerrilla Games† Over 350 people worked on this game for four years near Dam Square. And now it’s finally out. That’s why it’s high time for the major Premium review of the game that we, the Netherlands, can be most proud of. Even prouder than A2 Racer. And yes, you can. Is Horizon Forbidden West well put together in terms of content? What about the story? The point where Guerrilla sometimes dropped a small point in the past. Should I play it on the PS5 or is it just as good on the PS4? You will see and hear it all in the Horizon Forbidden West Premium Review.

The game is set in the 31st century

The first part titled Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017. Now, five years later, we can go wild with the sequel Forbidden West. What does this piece do differently from its predecessor? In Forbidden West, you always play as the main character Aloy. A cool red-haired chick trying to navigate her way into the new era. It’s thousands of years after the majority of humans as we know them died out. In the game, they are called “The Old Ones”. And they left a lot behind. From ancient ruins to robotic creatures. What will Aloy experience in this part? Huey, Jelle and Koos will tell you.

Horizon Forbidden West Bounty Review

What is the content of Forbidden West regarding main and side quests? Are there really different scenarios and do you encounter enough variety along the way? How long is the game and is there any reason to replay it? And of course the question of whether it’s the best game on PS5? And does that brilliance carry over to the PS4 as well? You will see and hear all of this in the Premium review of Horzion Forbidden West.