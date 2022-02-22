A planet has discovered where it could rain ‘liquid gemstones’

Soon more information

The scientists used the information obtained from the Hubble-space telescope. Scientists observed the planet for two full orbits (60 hours). To measure the substances present in the atmosphere, they compared the evolution of the light spectrum emitted by the planet.

However, there is still much to learn about the planet, mean the scientists. For this reason, they would like to review the WASP-121b with the James Webb, the new space telescope after Hubble. According to lead author Thomas Mikal-Evans, the team wants to do this within the first year of James Webb’s commissioning.

Successor to Hubble

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on Christmas Day last year and has since traveled around 1.6 million kilometres. Now that the telescope is up the final destination has arrived the six-month adjustment process has begun. Once this process is complete in early summer, the telescope will be ready for full operation.

Although scientists like Mikal-Evans can use the telescope to observe planets and stars, it has a different primary mission. The goal of James Webb is to find out what the universe looked like when he was very young. Moreover, there will be 13.7 billion years in the past look†