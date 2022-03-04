Home fragrance: each room has its own scent | Way of life

Odor masking actually started in the toilet: after all, there are enough odors to replace with something fresher. The living room, bedroom or any room in the house can now also be given its own scent, which, just like a scent on a person, can depend on the moment and has its own scent. Where a person mainly has to be content with a perfume spray, the so-called room sprays, perfume sticks and candles can also be chosen in the house.

The big difference between personal fragrances and home fragrances is mainly in the fragrance itself. It’s not enough to spray your favorite perfume that you put on that morning in the living room, says Sebastiaan van de Burgt, Product Development Manager of the Dutch brand Marie-Stella-Maris: “You could say that personal perfumes are more complex. The skin ensures that the fragrance develops over the course of the day and that you can fully enjoy the top, middle and base notes. You experience home fragrance in a more one-dimensional way.

What do you want where?

There are also similarities between personal fragrances and home fragrances: both have to do with trends, occasions and seasons. For example, you might want to have a completely different home scent in December than in May, just like you wear a different scent on a Tuesday or Friday night at dinner. “Where a bathroom might smell fresh, you want a warm scent in the living room and a soothing scent in the bedroom, like lavender.”

Security plays a major role in development, but also in use. In 2004, air fresheners made headlines because they were said to give off harmful substances. Research has shown that it does, but not to the point of posing a health risk. Scented candles have also been criticized for this, with the disclaimer also stating that this applies to long-term use. The following applies to all products: the more natural ingredients, such as beeswax, are used in candles, the better. When buying, pay attention to the warnings and ingredients listed on the packaging.

The longer we are at home, which has happened more often during the pandemic, the more we need our own scent in the house, Van de Burgt noted. “Opening a window for fresh air is always good for a person. But a home fragrance is an extension of the interior and the mood of a home. Smell is the most emotional sense and your home is where you spend most of your time, especially during confinement. With an air freshener you influence your mood in a positive way: it gives you peace of mind and makes you happy to come home. the house and guests feel welcome.”