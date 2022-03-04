French researchers discover a burial cave hidden for 2,500 years: “The footprints of children found” | Science

French speleologists have made a remarkable discovery in Charente, a city in southwestern France. Researchers have found a burial cave dating from the Bronze Age (2200-800 BC). The cave is over a kilometer long and traces of human activity dating back more than a millennium have been found. The labyrinth remained hidden for 2,500 years, archaeologists say. Human and animal remains were found which are still in pristine condition. “As if the last inhabitants had just left the place”, assures the French Ministry of Culture.

Speleologists discovered the cave in the south-west of France in Charente, more precisely in La Rochefoucauld-en-Angoumois. According to the French Ministry of Culture, the underground cemetery is “one of the largest burial caves in France, perhaps in Europe”. The over a kilometer long burial cave is around 3,000 to 4,000 years old and was found in pristine condition.

In the cave the speleologists found the typical stalactites and stalagmites, as are often found in other caves. They also found clear signs of human presence in the cave. For example, remains of children’s footprints in the mud have been found. “The cave would have been used from the beginning to the end of the Bronze Age, over a period of about 1,300 years,” prehistorian Jérôme Primault told French news agency AFP. “In addition to the impressive length of the complex, the site also covers a great deal of human history. More than a millennium.

In the cave the speleologists found the typical stalactites and stalagmites, as are often found in other caves. They also found clear signs of human presence in the cave. © ARS-LR



A burial cave over a kilometer long has been discovered in Charente, France. Dating back to the Bronze Age (2200-800 BC), the maze of rooms bears witness to human activity for over a millennium. © J. Primault, DRAC New Aquitaine



Overview of funeral rituals and life in the Bronze Age

The entrance to the cave is said to have been blocked around 2,500 years ago, making the cave closed to humans and animals. The researchers suspect that a natural cause such as a landslide blocked the entrance, but they do not rule out intentional closure of the cave. In 2021, humans were able to enter the cave for the first time.

Since the cave was isolated from the beginning, everything was kept in perfect condition. And that twenty meters underground. The French culture ministry, which published the find, said it appeared the last inhabitants had just left the cave.

According to Primault, all of this gives a clear insight into Bronze Age burial rites. The physical remains of a dozen people have already been discovered. Speleologists also suspect that people actually lived in the cave. Remains of terracotta pots and even fire have been discovered. Archaeologists also discovered remains of animal bones such as pigs and oxen, which could indicate that people ate in the cave.

The physical remains of a dozen people have already been discovered. Speleologists also suspect that people actually lived in the cave. Remains of terracotta pots and even fire have been discovered. ©Ph. Galant, DRAC New Aquitaine



Unicorn Network

While the town hall of La Rochefoucauld was carrying out road works in February 2021, the cave emerged accidentally. In the end, it turned out to be a large complex with halls and galleries over a kilometer long.

Speleologists named the burial cave “Réseau de la Licorne”, which literally means “Unicorn Network”. The size of the cave means the rest of the archaeological investigation could take years, Primault says. To ensure that the finds are not affected, the cave remains closed to the public.



