What are your greatest assumptions about success? Is it all about making money, money, and more money? While success is just a relative statement, the truth is, our jobs occupy about 80% of our daily lives. We are so busy with our 9-5 jobs that many individuals put almost no effort into obtaining new skills. Worse still, many employees have fallen for the common myth that many recruiters are only after college degrees, failing to understand just how easy it could be to outclass your competitors if you had the right skills. Thus, this post gives an expansive look at the Microsoft MS-100 certification exam to help you understand what you should know regarding exam prep, test scheduling information, and the subsequent career track.

About Microsoft 365 Identity and Services Exam

The MS-100 evaluation is for enterprise administrators who evaluate, plan, migrate, deploy, and manage Microsoft 365 services. Also, this test confirms a learner’s adeptness at completing the Microsoft 365 tenant management activities associated with enterprise environments and these include compliance, security, power platform, and identities. Naturally, most of the candidates who enroll for such an exam are previous administrators with proven experience in working with Microsoft 365 workloads, Windows as a service, server administration, IT fundamentals, and networking. As an outcome, by taking this exam together with the MS-101, you will attain the Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert certification.

Test Details: MS-100

The MS-100, just like most of the exams you will attempt from Microsoft, will cost at least $165 per attempt. Also, it is available at the Pearson VUE website in Japanese and English versions. Usually, the test is designed to cover a total of 4 topic areas including the following:

Defining and Executing Microsoft 365 Services (25-30%);

Monitoring User Identity & Roles (25-30%);

Dealing with Access and Authentication (15-20%);

Devising for Office 365 Apps and Workloads (25-30%).

Preparing for MS-100 Evaluation Right Way

Now that you have an understanding of what the actual test will assess, here are some of the best ways to kick start your certification exam prep journey:

Review Official MS-100 Exam Blueprint

This should be the starting point when preparing for any certification evaluation, and the MS-100 is no exception. Through the official blueprint, the vendor gives a skeleton of the main exam, highlighting the testable objectives and the specific weightings for every section. This way, it's easier to understand what to focus on during your exam.

Invest in Online Courses & Revision Books

You will get a range of technical courses to help you prepare for the final MS-100 exam from online IT websites. This option should be prioritized by self-directed learners who enjoy a highly interactive platform with a series of demos and lectures. On the other hand, getting the official study guide and revision books implies that you are willing to build a solid knowledge base and have the right hands-on skills to help you pass this test.

Take Reliable Practice Tests

One of the greatest ways to prepare for a certification exam is through regular practice, and no material does it better than reliable practice tests. Most of the test questions from third-party websites are a simulation of the main exam questions, and they are designed based on feedback from previous students and their experience with the real MS-100 exam.

Conclusion

That sums it up really. Information technology is an exciting field with a range of opportunities to help you advance. And if you are not satisfied with your current state or keen to seek new skills, check out the Microsoft MS-100 exam. The whole journey now looks a lot simpler with practice tests and a range of other materials from reputable sources that are all targeted at assisting in your procuring the passing grade in the main evaluation.

