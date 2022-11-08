HBO and HBO Max already have a remarkable number of subscribers



Netflix is ​​still the biggest streaming service, but HBO continues to grow. A new report shows that HBO can now call itself a streaming giant.

HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ together already have nearly 95 million subscribers! Many new subscribers have been added thanks to Dragon Housea series derived from game of thrones.

Numbers

This is also apparent from recent figures. The number increased mainly in the second quarter of this year. For example, HBO Max gained 2.8 million new subscribers, surpassing Netlix with its 2.41 million additional subscribers. In total, Netflix is ​​still far ahead with around 220 million users.

Warner Bros. However, Discovery still has several billion dollars in debt. Thanks to these recent positive figures, the company has been able to reduce its debt. For example, they no longer have $53 billion in debt but “only” $50.4 billion.

To change

However, the streaming service is not the only one contributing to this. To minimize costs and losses, Warner Bros. already unplugged some films and series, including bat girlEven though the movie was almost finished.

Earlier this year, it became clear that Warner Bros. Discovery will merge streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+ in the US in 2023, but CEO David Zaslav says that will happen sooner as the merger is coming sooner than expected.

It is not yet known when HBO Max and Discovery+ will be merged in the Netherlands. These streaming services are currently not (yet) available in Belgium.