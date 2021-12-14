Have you ever announced an Oscar winner? Will Smith impresses in “King Richard”



Warner Bros. brings us on February 3, 2022 the film King Richard, with actor Will Smith. The film has already hit theaters in the United States, with the main reason being the upcoming awards season.

With that, Will Smith can at least compete for a number of important film awards. As far as some fans are concerned, this new film may well award him an Oscar for Best Male Role.

king richard

In the movie king richard we see how Smith immersed himself in one of the best roles he has played in his career. We see the true story of how Venus and Serena Williams went from two poor children in Compton to global superstars.

In king richard the focus is on the father of the two: Richard, and that’s the role Smith plays. Fans seem to find him brilliant:

king richard gets 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. He “transcends the formula of a sports biopic with a refreshing, nuanced story and brilliant work by Will Smith in the title role”, is written in consensus form.