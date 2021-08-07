Harry Smolders: “My horse did nothing wrong this week”

The Dutch show Jumping Riders finished fourth in the Nations Cup at the Olympics. Harry Smalters played a key role in this decision with a classic clear round. After boiling, the earned gold went to Sweden and the silver to the United States. Belgium won the bronze.

As the second starter for the Orange team, Harry Smolders made a brilliant debut at the Tokyo Olympics with Bingo to Park. The smokers rode in a strong clear round, within the time limit. Teammate Mark Howtsager summed up Harry’s ride: “His horse jumped for ten, Harry for one for eleven”.

The combination that traveled as a reserve did good business for TeamNL. With 9 penalty points in the interim, Rob Ehrens’ team advanced to fifth place.

“Those Swedes are in good shape because they’re not wrong, but my horse is fine, he’s not wrong yet,” Schmolder joked to the press after his first round in Tokyo. “It’s not easy for him to start directly in the final, it’s a very difficult test. He’s been good all week, but it’s very difficult to plan in this form as a reserve rider. He’s very good at performing well. And he excelled in all five star trials.

