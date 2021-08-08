Ministries

Blog entry | 05-08-2021 | Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Jaime de Bourbon de Farme has been the new climate ambassador since August 1, 2021. On behalf of the entire national government, he is committed to concluding agreements on global climate action. What motivates him to become a climate diplomat? ‘Nature is our home, and we must treat it with dignity.’



Cow Central government ‘As a boy I grew up in Paris and arid Madrid. I remember you could run and fall without injury on the green and safe grass in the Netherlands. Surrounded by the scent of autumn leaves, deer and wild boar can be found in Veluwe. When walking on soil layers, the shells remind you that it is not long before the high tide comes. Nature is with us, this is our home. We have to take care of it with dignity. I learned this from home. ‘

Shifting towards climate diplomacy

In my life, conflict prevention has been very important and I have worked in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan. I shifted more and more towards climate diplomacy. As a raw material ambassador, I mainly focused on the transparency of the raw material chains. Together with companies and social organizations we set up conflict-free mineral chains from the Congo. I created the Responsible Mining Code, which compares the largest mining companies to their social and environmental impact. Unfortunately, we need more mines to feel the energy change, but it has to be done responsibly. ‘

Energy change in refugee camps

In Greenland, where I attended the Arctic Council meeting, I was struck by the apparent acceleration of global warming. Since then, I have been called upon to put climate first. As Holy Apostle (Pope Francis), the connection between climate and economy became one of my key points. At UNHCR, the UN refugee agency where I have worked for the past 3 years, I have focused on climate and energy change in refugee camps. More than 90 percent of refugees do not have access to electricity, which must be self-sufficient. I set up the Clean Energy Challenge to encourage companies and governments to provide clean and safe energy in refugee camps. ‘

The urgency of the climate crisis

It is also clear that conflict arises from deficits and that climate change exacerbates deficits. The great refugee flows are not unimaginable. When climate reappeared in my work from a humanitarian, economic, political and religious perspective, I now work in the eye of the storm of climate diplomacy. The urgency of the climate crisis has never been greater for every person everywhere on earth. Climate diplomacy is the search for collective solutions. ‘

Knowledge of nature conservation

Currently, the Netherlands is viewed critically. To what extent do we achieve our climate stability? The Netherlands has great potential. After the United States, the Netherlands is the largest agricultural exporter, and we have more knowledge about nature conservation. Europe has committed itself to the Green Pact and has a credible voice in the Netherlands. Our financial sector is also at the forefront of engaging in the Paris Agreement. The Netherlands has a strong reputation for innovative use of its development cooperation and climate adaptation. Knowledge that I will use as a member of the Board Green Climate Fund.

Climate-friendly economy

“The climate crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing us and our future generations. There is currently a great deal of public support for climate solutions. It is an international momentum after the Paris Agreement. The relationship between nature is at the center of attention – it is strengthened during epidemics.

Work together on solutions

“While the previous climate ambassador acted equally nationally and internationally, the main emphasis is now on the international level. The focus is shifting: in addition to a strong reduction in CO2 emissions, we must work on climate adaptation to ensure that communities are less vulnerable to the effects of climate change. We need to protect and expand fertile soils, natural forests, strong swamps and healthy oceans where the emphasis will be on the new government and coalition agreement.

The climate ambassador is committed to raising global climate aspirations and finding joint solutions. He identifies opportunities abroad and introduces them domestically. Thus he executes a bridge function. The climate ambassador is placed in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and works closely with BZ, IenW, LNV and FIN.